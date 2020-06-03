Kerry councillor calls for restart grants for B&Bs

A Kerry councillor is calling for B&Bs to be eligible for the Government’s Restart grant for small businesses.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald, who runs a B&B in Dingle, says Bed & Breakfasts and other small businesses including tour guides and tradespeople that don’t pay rates, can’t apply for the new funding scheme to help with reopening costs.

Bed & Breakfast Ireland is an organisation that represents 760 members across the country; Kerry has the greatest number of members at over 100.

They say two thirds of members haven’t been able to avail of the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment because they’re aged 66 or over.

Speaking on TalkAbout, Cllr Fitzgerald called for changes to this, and believes a grant of up to €3,000 should be made available to B&Bs to cover expenses incurred with reopening safely.