Kerry councillor calls for regulation to prevent cost increases in student accommodation

A Kerry councillor is calling for regulations to prevent cost increases in student accommodation.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn was told by the Students’ Union in University College Cork there is a proposal for the cost of on-campus accommodation to rise by 10% from September.

Large numbers of Kerry students attend UCC and families are worried about the proposed increase.





The Kerry councillor believes this is a national problem, adding such an increase will also result in a price hike in the private rental market.

Cllr Flynn is calling on the Government to step in and set out proper regulations to ensure students are treated similarly to those in the private rental market.