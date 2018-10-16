Kerry Councillor calls for protection of private conversations in hospitals

A Kerry Councillor has called for the protection of private conversations in hospitals.

Councillor Michael Gleeson brought a motion to the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, calling for public hospitals to make every effort to ensure that all communication between staff and patients is conducted in private.

He says people’s conversations with GPs are conducted in strict confidence, and he wants the same treatment to be carried into hospital wards.





The Independent councillor says, as Kerry is a small community, it’s not improbable that those in nearby wards may overhear intimate details of other patients.

While adding his comments are not a criticism of staff, Councillor Gleeson says something must be done to protect the privacy of individuals.