Kerry councillor calls for moratorium on new windfarm developments

A Kerry County Councillor says there should be a moratorium on all windfarm developments until new Wind Energy Development Guidelines are published.

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government is currently undertaking a strategic environmental assessment on revised guidelines before they come into effect.

A public consultation on the new plan will also take place in the coming weeks with the aim of publishing the guidelines in early 2019.





Fianna Fail Cllr John Joe Culloty says there has to be renewable energy but there is too much concentration on wind energy: