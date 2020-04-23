Kerry councillor calls for MD meetings to take place using strict social distancing guidelines

A Kerry county councillor is calling for municipal district meetings to take place, using strict social distancing guidelines.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae made the request following a Killarney MD meeting, which took place online.

She has asked the CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell to consider if these local meetings could be conducted in an area large enough to adhere to distancing rules, such as the INEC.

Councillor Healy-Rae says, given the small number of councillors per MD, it should be possible to hold the meetings in person.

The number of councillors per MD is either six or seven.

 

 

