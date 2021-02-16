Kerry councillor calls for legislation around spreading conspiracy theories that threaten public health

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for legislation to be enacted to make it an offence to spread false information and conspiracy theories that could threaten public health.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, he has seen a number of conspiracy theories relating to COVID-19 and the vaccine.

Cllr Foley is calling for the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to enact this legislation, as he is concerned these theories will prevent people from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Sinn Féin councillor says false information can spread quickly online and cause serious harm: