Kerry councillor calls on junior minister to close direct provision centre in Caherciveen

A Kerry county councillor has called on Minister of State – and Kerry TD – Brendan Griffin to close the direct provision centre in Caherciveen.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill claims that, during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of groups have been abandoned and forgotten by the present government.

He says medical assessments for all involved must be prioritised, adding the facility must be closed down and the residents be accommodated elsewhere.

Councillor Cahill is calling on Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin and his government to close down the direct provision centre in Caherciveen.

Health officials are considering making extra Covid-19 testing available for direct provision centres and meat processing plants.

566 workers in meat factories have so far tested positive as well as 149 asylum seekers.

The death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,429.

Professor Catherine Motherway, President of the Intensive Care Society, says a good testing system is key to controlling the virus.