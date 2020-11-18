Kerry councillor calls on Irish Water to stop billing businesses closed due to COVID-19

A Kerry councillor is calling for Irish Water to immediately stop billing businesses that are closed due to COVID-19.

At the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly called on Kerry County Council to contact Irish Water on the issue.

Cllr Kennelly wants Irish Water to immediately suspend commercial billing to businesses in Kerry that have been closed by COVID-19.

He also wants any business that has paid for water since March to be refunded.

In response, Irish Water says it continues to bill for water as many businesses are trading, and it is still providing water and waste water services.

It adds that any decision to suspend standing charges would have to be approved by the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.

Irish Water says it has and continues to engage with businesses experiencing temporary cash flow or trading difficulties, and is urging any such business to make contact.

The utility says it has posted advice for businesses on water conservation on its website, and is encouraging businesses that are temporarily shut to turn off water or devices that use it.