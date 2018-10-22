Kerry councillor calls for indoor velodrome and Olympic supercross BMX track in Killorglin

A Kerry councillor is calling for an indoor velodrome and Olympic supercross BMX track to be constructed in Killorglin.

Councillor Michael Cahill is urging Kerry County Council to help Killorglin become the National Cycle Centre of Ireland, by assisting with plans to develop an indoor velodrome and Olympic supercross BMX track.

The Fianna Fáil Cllr says the area is ideal for such a facility and believes it will attract national and international teams and athletes to the mid Kerry region when completed.





Kerry County Council is encouraging the group behind this project to engage with the socio-economic plan for Killorglin along with the Kerry Recreation and Local Sports Partnership.