Kerry councillor calls for help as businesses reopen

A Kerry county councillor says it’s absolutely necessary that businesses are supported wherever possible as the county reopens.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Mikey Sheehy says proposals to allow businesses to utilise pedestrian areas and outdoor spaces are very welcome but further steps are needed.

He’s urging the council to waive fees for premises using outdoor furniture and to expedite the planning process for businesses that need to adapt their outdoor spaces.

Councillor Sheehy has called for the current Restart Grant scheme to be expanded as he claims it has already proven to be restrictive.

He also says that grants should be offered to businesses that will have to adapt their premises to comply with government and HSE guidelines.