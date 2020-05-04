Kerry councillor calls on government to outline plans to assist tourism industry

A Kerry councillor is calling on both central and local government to outline plans to assist the tourism industry.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill says there are vast numbers of people in Kerry whose incomes have been devastated due to the total shutdown of tourism during this pandemic.

He’s been contacted by small to medium sized family run businesses across the county that feel they won’t survive unless given immediate assistance.

Councillor Cahill believes there are a number of initiatives that need to be looked at, including local authority rates, and the tourism VAT rate being reduced to zero for at least 12 months.

He also wants to see grants to help business survive and reopen, measures to assist with cashflow, and supports for seasonal workers in tourism who don’t qualify for COVID-19 payments.