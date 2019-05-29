Kerry councillor calls for emergency funding to repair ‘appalling’ North Kerry roads

A Kerry councillor is calling for emergency funding to be provided to repair the ‘appalling’ state of roads in North Kerry.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley raised the issue at the recent meeting of Kerry County Council.

He asked that emergency funding be sought from the Minister for Transport for secondary and minor roads in the entire Listowel Municipal District.

Cllr Beasley says roads are almost beyond repair in many areas and called for their appalling state to be recognised.

His party colleague Tom Barry added that it is a very dangerous situation that needs to be taken seriously.