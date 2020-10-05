Kerry councillor calls on eir to be more considerate of vulnerable customers

A Kerry County Councillor believes eir needs to reconsider their policy for dealing with vulnerable customers.

The comments follow an elderly woman having her phone cut off; eir didn’t call her to say this was happening but emailed and wrote to her.

Neighbours contacted eir on her behalf but found it difficult to speak with the telecoms company.


Fianna Fáil Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald says many older people are cocooning and would have paid their telephone bill when collecting their pension.

Cllr Fitzgerald told Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today he will be raising the issue at the next meeting of Kerry County Council:

