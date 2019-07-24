Kerry councillor calls for direct link between Kerry Airport and Amsterdam

A Kerry councillor is calling for a direct link between Kerry Airport and Amsterdam.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae believes this link is vital for future economic growth in Kerry.

He says the Government should be doing everything possible to grow regional airports.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says the county needs to be connected to the rest of the world in order to create more business opportunities and attract a new tourism market.

He says we are very fortunate in Kerry to have our own airport, adding Farranfore is unique as it has an airport, train station and a good road network, but he believes this is being underutilised by Kerry County Council and the Government.

He says if this link was established, the county would be opened to over 200 worldwide destinations, adding this is key in the face of Brexit.

Cllr Healy-Rae says this opportunity has gone unrecognised for far too long; he adds that tourism is our bread and butter in Kerry and without it the county could face job losses and a decrease in the economy.