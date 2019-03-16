Kerry councillor calls for creativity in relation to storing waste bins

A Kerry County Councillor has called for creativity in relation to storing waste bins.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Joe Culloty brought a motion to the recent meeting of the Killarney Municipal District, calling for the council to consider underground waste storage as a solution to the issue of unsightly waste bins.

New bye-laws, which will come into effect on April 1st, will require waste bins in Killarney Town Centre to be removed from the street by 10am on the morning of collection.





Councillor Culloty says, as tourism is a major industry in Killarney, ways have to be found to creatively store residential and commercial bins in an effort to keep them off the streets.

He adds there are serious implications to allowing the issue continue unheeded.

Councillor Brendan Cronin says rate payers are already paying enough and he stressed the need to re-examine alternative methods of bin storage.

Kerry County Council says that first and foremost it’ll investigate if bin owners are shirking their responsibilities in relation to storing bins.