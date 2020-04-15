Kerry councillor calls for COVID-19 payment eligibility to be extended

A Kerry county councillor is hitting out at what he describes as age discrimination with the COVID-19 unemployment payment.

The scheme sees people who have lost work as a result of the pandemic get a weekly payment of €350; however, this is limited to workers from 18 to 66.

Labour Cllr Terry O’Brien says the COVID-19 pandemic unemployment payment was introduced quickly and some anomalies have been addressed by the Government.

But he says there is a disgraceful age-related discrimination against workers who are under 18 and aged 66 and older.

Cllr O’Brien has been contacted by a number of workers who are not eligible for the payment due to their age; he says the upper age limit has hit the self-employed hard.

He says there are a small cohort of self-employed workers over 66 who used the additional non-pension income to meet bills and cover outgoings.

The Government has confirmed it currently has no plans to extend the scope of the payment; self employed workers who need additional income have been told to apply for a supplementary welfare allowance.

Cllr O’Brien says this is a rigmarole and some may not qualify due to the income limit; he adds this could be avoided by simply extending eligibility.