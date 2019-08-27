Kerry councillor calls for action to tackle deteriorating health system

A Kerry councillor says action is needed to tackle the country’s deteriorating health system.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill claims the service is becoming progressively worse, adding it’s unacceptable that the numbers waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry have risen from 17 to 345 in a decade.

Cllr Cahill says the Health Minister should do the “honourable thing and step aside”, following the controversy of the National Children’s Hospital, CervicalCheck and increasing trolley numbers.

He is also renewing his call for the HSE to be abolished and replaced with a system similar to the Health Boards.