Kerry Councillor calling for refund for college students who’ve already paid for accommodation

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for a refund for college students who’ve already paid for accommodation.

Independent deputy Jackie Healy-Rae says many families have paid the final rent instalment for student accommodation across the country, however, the properties are lying idle due to government restrictions.

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says with colleges now closed, students are at home and many parents have been laid off from work due to COVID-19.

However, their student accommodation lies idle, despite being paid for already.

The Independent councillor says the management and owners of these properties should put a credit system place ahead of the next college year for those who will be returning.

For those in their final year, a refund should be given to what are now extremely hard-pressed families.