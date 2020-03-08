Kerry councillor calling for experts to assess sand dunes at South-Kerry beach

A Kerry councillor is calling for experts to assess the sand dunes at a South-Kerry beach.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill made the appeal at a recent council meeting in relation to the dunes at Rossbeigh.

Cllr Cahill claims that acres of sand are being washed away each year and that locals are becoming increasingly concerned over implications for the Blue Flag beach.

He is calling on the local authority to bring in experts on coastal protection works from the Netherlands who previously recommended pumping sand in from the offshore sand banks to help build up the dunes.