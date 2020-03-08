Kerry councillor calling for experts to assess sand dunes at South-Kerry beach

By
radiokerrynews
-
Cllr Michael Cahill (Fianna Fáil ) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry councillor is calling for experts to assess the sand dunes at a South-Kerry beach.
Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill made the appeal at a recent council meeting in relation to the dunes at Rossbeigh.
Cllr Cahill claims that acres of sand are being washed away each year and that locals are becoming increasingly concerned over implications for the Blue Flag beach.
He is calling on the local authority to bring in experts on coastal protection works from the Netherlands who previously recommended pumping sand in from the offshore sand banks to help build up the dunes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR