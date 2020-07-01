Kerry councillor calling for changes to regulations around premium rate text services

A Kerry county councillor is calling for changes to regulations around premium rate text services.

Premium rate services are a form of micro-payments for content, data and services that are subsequently charged to your phone bill.

The services, which are legal, tend to cost more than a normal phone call or text message.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says he’s been contacted by a number of constituents, some of whom have been charged up to €30 to receive these text messages.

He says, while the amounts aren’t huge, some people receiving the content are finding it difficult to opt out of the messages and associated charges.

Councillor Healy-Rae claims some people who may not be tech-savvy are being targeted.