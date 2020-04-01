Kerry councillor calling on Airbnb owners to offer properties to those on social housing lists

A Kerry County Councillor is calling on Airbnb owners to offer their unused properties to those on social housing waiting lists.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald is making the call as the tourism industry in the county has collapsed, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Councillor Breandán Fitzgerald says the total collapse of tourism markets has made it impossible for Airbnb owners to operate and, now with the latest directives from government, they must cease to operate for the foreseeable future.

He says to assist people looking for long-term housing – and for Airbnb owners to rent out their properties – unused apartments or houses could be given to people on HAP or RAS.

HAP is the Housing Assistance Payment and is used to help people to pay their rent, while RAS is the Rental Accommodation Scheme, which is used by owners to rent housing to local authorities.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says accommodation owners face a challenging year, however, offering properties to HAP or RAS can provide some certainty.

Councillor Fitzgerald adds the local authority is willing to support tenants and landlords who wish to enter a long-term agency agreement with people on social housing lists.