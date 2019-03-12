Kerry councillor calling for action in relation to anti-social behaviour in Listowel

A Kerry councillor is calling for action in relation to anti-social behaviour in Listowel.

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry was speaking after an incident in Feale Drive, Listowel last Friday, where gardaí were called to address alleged public order and criminal damage offences.

It’s believed the dispute was between members of the travelling community.





Gardaí were called to Feale Drive, Listowel at approximately 6pm on Friday evening.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

Kerry County Councillor Tom Barry, who lives in Feale Drive, says residents left the estate in fear last Friday evening.

He called on the council to tackle the anti-social behaviour in the estate; in response, it said the homes where the alleged criminal damage occurred are privately owned.

However, Councillor Barry says there are a number of council-owned social houses in Feale Drive and it’s the council’s responsibility to address the issue, along with the gardaí.

Gardaí have told Radio Kerry that resources will be provided to ensure there’s a thorough investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact gardaí with any information, either at Listowel on 068 50 820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.