Kerry councillor calling for action to reduce the number of bogus planning objections

A Kerry councillor is calling for action to reduce the number of bogus planning objections.

Councillor Mike O’Shea brought a motion to the monthly meeting of the Castleisland-Chorca Dhuibhne MD, asking the Minister for the Environment, Community & Local Government to change planning regulations to combat bogus objectors.

A Radio Kerry investigation into a planning application in South Kerry earlier this year showed it was impossible to verify the identity of one objector; it was also shown that local authorities and An Bord Pleanála have no obligation to verify the identities of appellants and objectors.

Councillor O’Shea, whose motion to write to the minister was passed at yesterday’s municipal district meeting, says individuals are entitled to object.

However, the Fianna Fáil councillor claims the planning laws in Ireland favour bogus objectors.