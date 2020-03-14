Kerry councillor asks KCC to explore possibility of three-month moratorium on commercial rates

A Kerry councillor has asked the local authority to explore the possibility of a three-month moratorium on commercial rates.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy has made the call due to the economic slowdown brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

Councillor Mikey Sheehy says that Kerry, as a tourist county, will feel the brunt of the slowdown in trade, and he believes businesses dependent on the tourism sector need to be supported.

He has proposed a motion for this month’s meeting, asking for the Department of Finance to revert the VAT rate for the sector to 9%.

The Fianna Fáil councillor is now asking Kerry County Council to explore a moratorium on rates for a three-month rolling period.

He says this move would not only give enterprises in Kerry a chance to breathe but also show solidarity in an unprecedented time of pressure.

Councillor Sheehy adds as a county we need to be proactive rather than reactive.