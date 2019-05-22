Kerry councillor asks council to review its policies and procedures for battery storage facilities

A Kerry councillor has asked the council to review its policies and procedures for battery storage facilities and other emerging technologies.

Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher asked for the review in light of the increasing number of planning applications for such facilities.

Councillor Niall Kelleher raised the issue at the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.





He says there are severe public concerns relating to such units and the impacts they will have on communities.

In response, Kerry County Council says it has detailed and robust procedures for assessing all planning applications and allied development consents, involving both the internal professional disciplines of the council and where necessary external consultants.

As part of an ongoing review of development trends and associated licensing consents, a report outlining these processes and procedures will be brought to Strategic Policy Committee, the council said.

It added that similar battery storage units have been granted throughout the country.