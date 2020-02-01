All-Kerry Corn Ui Mhuiri Final Confirmed

By
radiokerrysport
-

This years Corn Ui Mhuiri Final will see Tralee take on Killarney in what will be an all-Kerry clash.

Earlier this afternoon St Brendan’s Killarney proved victorious over St Francis Rochestown 2-12 to 2-08.

Tim Moynihan was Lee-side for us this afternoon.

SEM manager Gary McGrath spoke to Tim post match.

Meanwhile in the other semi-final of the day, CBS The Green Tralee came out on top following extra-time against PS Rathmore 2-19 to 1-17.

Timmy Sheehan reports from that game.

Winning manager of CBS The Green, Mike Tim O’Sullivan.

Timmy Sheehan also spoke to manager of Pobal Scoil Sliabh Luchra Rathmore, Dave Mc Carthy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR