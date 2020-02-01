All-Kerry Corn Ui Mhuiri Final Confirmed

This years Corn Ui Mhuiri Final will see Tralee take on Killarney in what will be an all-Kerry clash.
Earlier this afternoon St Brendan’s Killarney proved victorious over St Francis Rochestown 2-12 to 2-08.
Tim Moynihan was Lee-side for us this afternoon.
SEM manager Gary McGrath spoke to Tim post match.
Meanwhile in the other semi-final of the day, CBS The Green Tralee came out on top following extra-time against PS Rathmore 2-19 to 1-17.
Timmy Sheehan reports from that game.
Winning manager of CBS The Green, Mike Tim O’Sullivan.
Timmy Sheehan also spoke to manager of Pobal Scoil Sliabh Luchra Rathmore, Dave Mc Carthy.