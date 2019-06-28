Kerry Up Against Cork Tonight In Ladies Munster U21 Football Final

It’s Kerry against Cork tonight in the Ladies Munster U21 Football Final.

The Kingdom are away for this encounter, which goes ahead in Mallow at 8.

Kerry team

1. Rachel Mulvihill – Listowel Emmets

2 Grace O Connor – Southern Gaels

3 Rachel Fitzgerald – Rathmore

4 Ashleigh Murphy – John Mitchels

5 Keelie O Connor – Glenflesk (Captain)

6 Sarah Leahy – Legion

7 Isabelle Corridon – Legion

8 Emma Mc Carthy – Austin Stacks

9 Fiona Nelligan – Currow

10 Sarah Kilgallen – John Mitchels

11 Katie O Mahoney – Rathmore

12 Cliona Coffey – Beaufort

13 Jadyn Lucey – Na Gaeil

14 Muireann Egan – Southern Gaels

15 Norma O Mahoney – Rathmore

Subs

17 Lauren Barrett – Austin Stacks

18 Aoife Walsh – Currow

19 Catriona Horgan – Austin Stacks

20 Nora O Connell – Na Gaeil

21 Norma O Connor – Austin Stacks

22 Muirne Wall – Moyvane

23 Caoimhe Teehan – Southern Gaels

24 Mollie O Carroll – Austin Stacks

25 Megan Sheehy – Na Gaeil