Kerry Up Against Cork Tonight In Ladies Munster U21 Football Final

It’s Kerry against Cork tonight in the Ladies Munster U21 Football Final.
The Kingdom are away for this encounter, which goes ahead in Mallow at 8.
Kerry team
1. Rachel Mulvihill – Listowel Emmets
2 Grace O Connor – Southern Gaels
3 Rachel Fitzgerald – Rathmore
4 Ashleigh Murphy – John Mitchels
5 Keelie O Connor – Glenflesk (Captain)
6 Sarah Leahy – Legion
7 Isabelle Corridon – Legion
8 Emma Mc Carthy – Austin Stacks
9 Fiona Nelligan – Currow
10 Sarah Kilgallen – John Mitchels
11 Katie O Mahoney – Rathmore
12 Cliona Coffey – Beaufort
13 Jadyn Lucey – Na Gaeil
14 Muireann Egan – Southern Gaels
15 Norma O Mahoney – Rathmore
Subs
17 Lauren Barrett – Austin Stacks
18 Aoife Walsh – Currow
19 Catriona Horgan – Austin Stacks
20 Nora O Connell – Na Gaeil
21 Norma O Connor – Austin Stacks
22 Muirne Wall – Moyvane
23 Caoimhe Teehan – Southern Gaels
24 Mollie O Carroll – Austin Stacks
25 Megan Sheehy – Na Gaeil