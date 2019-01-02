Kerry and Cork children still facing longest delays for disability assessment

Children awaiting disabilities assessments in the Cork and Kerry region are still facing some of the longest waiting times.

A report earlier this year on the needs of the disability service estimated an additional 400 staff are needed to meet the demand for services nationwide.

However, just 100 posts are due to be created this year by the HSE, according to today’s Irish Examiner.





Fianna Fáil leader Michael Martin branded the waiting times for children in Cork and Kerry as the worst in the country.