Kerry could copy Galway initiative banning alcohol on buses

An initiative which started in Galway to tackle young people drinking on buses could be rolled out in Kerry.

It follows problems in Dingle over the recent bank holiday weekend when bus loads of young people arrived into the town already drunk.

Fine Gael councillor, Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, called for action after witnessing the situation.





A group of bus drivers in Galway, in conjuntion with the Gardaí and the HSE, have adopted a voluntary code banning alcohol on board.

Allen Moran of NASA, No Alcohol Substances Aboard, said it’s been successful and could work here.