Kerry Convention Bureau appoints new chairperson

The Kerry Convention Bureau (KCB) has appointed a new chairperson.

Breffní Ingerton, Director of Business Tourism for the Gleneagle Group, will take over the role from outgoing chairperson Mike Buckley, who is Managing Director of Kerry Coaches Ltd, who served for almost seven years.

Breffní Ingerton has over 25 years of experience in the business events and tourism industry having held various key roles in the Gleneagle Group, finding her niche in business tourism, festivals and events with the opening of the INEC Killarney in 2000.

She stated it was a privilege to take on this role.

Kerry Convention Bureau is a non-profit organisation that offers a free and impartial service and practical supports to event organisers and meeting planners and is dedicated to promoting and selling Kerry as a diverse and inspiring business tourism destination.