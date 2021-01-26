Kerry contracting company wins national health and safety award

A Kerry contracting company has won a national health and safety award.

Griffin Brothers Contracting Ltd received the President’s Award for the best national medium sized company at the 2020 National Irish Safety Organisation All-Ireland Occupational Safety Awards.

The All-Ireland Occupational Safety Awards recognise excellence in health and safety, with the goal of improving safety and health within the Irish workplace.

Tomás Foley, Health and Safety manager for the Castleisland-based building and civil engineering contractors, says the company is delighted with the achievement, as health and safety is at the forefront of every project they undertake.