A Kerry consultant says immunotherapy is the key to curing cancer.

Dr Fergus Leahy, a consultation paediatrician at Scotia House Clinic in Tralee, says current cancer treatment is very toxic.

He adds there are “massive grounds” being made as a result of immunotherapy.





Dr Leahy says people undergoing this treatment are living longer and even being cured from progressing diseases.

He believes the numbers of people being cured will continue to increase in the coming years.