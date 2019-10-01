Kerry Conradh na Gaeilge members seek funding for Irish Language and Gaeltacht Investment Plan

Conradh na Gaeilge members from Kerry met with TDs to seek funding for an Irish Language and Gaeltacht Investment Plan, which could create 2,000 new jobs.

The Kerry members were part of a delegation that travelled to Dublin to seek support for the plan in a bid to secure €5 million worth of funding for the plan in Budget 2020.

Páidí Ó Sé of Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne discussed the issue with Kerry TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae.

He voiced the concerns felt locally relating to Irish language and Gaeltacht funding.

Further information on the Irish Language and Gaeltacht Investment Plan is available at www.cnag.ie/pleang.