Kerry Concede 5 Goals At Laois Win In Tralee In Joe McDonagh Cup

Kerry have gone down to Laois to Tralee today in Round 3 of hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Kingdom gave up 3 goals in the first half and 2 more in the second period as the visitors deservedly won by 8 points, 5-17 to 1-21.

Shane Conway had Kerry a point in front inside 2 minutes, with Padraig Boyle then doubling the advantage. Laois halved the deficit four minutes in but Kerry went straight up the other end and Michael O'Leary pointed Kerry 2 to the good once more. Laois were next on the board, making it 0-3 to 0-2 to Kerry by the 5 minute mark. Then came 2 quick fire Laois goals, with Aaron Murphy and Ross King netting just 72 seconds apart





Laois led 2-5 to 0-3 when Padraig Boyle pulled a goal back for Kerry on 13 minutes Less than 2 minutes later Boyle had another goal chance but was superbly denied by the Laois goalkeeper on this occasion. Kerry were just 3 behind after 21 minutes, at 2-6 to 1-6. A Laois goal against the run of play saw them double their advantage, Neil Foyle hitting the net this time out. Laois added 4 points in a row to extend their advantage to 3-10 to 1-6. Kerry responded brilliantly, putting over 5 of the final 6 points of the period. At half-time Kerry trailed 3-11 to 1-11.

Kerry had 2 quick points to start the second half but their hard work was undone by a Laois goal, scored by Cha Dwyer. 6 minutes into the period the Laois advantage stood at 4-12 to 1-14. Goal number 5 for Laois came 6 minutes later, courtesy of Willie Murphy, and the outcome was never in doubt from thereon in.