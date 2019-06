A Kerry company has been named in IDA Ireland’s 2019 investments.

Ireland’s inward investment promotion agency is a non-commercial, semi state body promoting foreign direct investment into Ireland.

The agency released its half-yearly report in recent days, which highlighted the 4,190 jobs provided nationally so far this year.

IDA Ireland said that 100 jobs were provided in Kerry, with the expansion of JRI America, a company which is based in the Tralee Technology Park.