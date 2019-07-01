Kerry company launches children’s book to celebrate its 10th anniversary in business

A Kerry company has launched a children’s book on diversity to celebrate its 10th anniversary in business.

The HR Suite has launched ‘Celebrating You’ which it hopes will be used to motivate discussions around diversity and inclusivity – both at home and at work.

The book is aimed at teachers, parents and guardians and it is also hoped that companies will use it as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.

It was the brainchild of The HR Suite founder Caroline McEnery who says she wanted to do something different to mark their 10th and give something back to the community.

The book is free, however The HR Suite is urging those who download it to donate to Enable Ireland.