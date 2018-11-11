Kerry company demonstrates at Web Summit in Lisbon

A Kerry company has visited Lisbon for the Web Summit to demonstrate the world’s leading intelligent mobility platform.

Mobacar, an Intelligent Mobility Solutions provider, based in Killarney, is dedicated to providing the travelling consumer with intelligent trip transportation choices.

Mobacar was ranked number 8 in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50. This recognises the company’s rapid growth, based on revenue over the past 4 years.





The Killarney company is also listed as one of Skift’s top travel start-ups to watch 2018 and has been featured in Innovation Nation 2018, published by Tech Ireland.