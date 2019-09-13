Kerry companies urged to apply for Deloitte 2020 Best Managed Companies Awards

Ambitious Kerry companies are being urged to apply for Deloitte’s 2020 Best Managed Companies Awards programme.

Now in its twelfth year, the programme recognises indigenous business success and celebrates those performing at the highest levels, driving their growth, and acknowledging the efforts of their entire organisation.

Last year four Kerry companies were among the winners, including Fexco, which was presented with the Gold Standard accolade having requalified four consecutive years, and the Garvey Group, which was awarded Platinum Standard, having requalified seven consecutive years.

Organisers says it’s an excellent opportunity for companies to review and evaluate their business strategy, and can help with future development; the closing date for entries is September 27th.

Application details are available on www.deloittebestmanaged.ie