Kerry community and voluntary groups to receive over €50,000 in government funding

Community and voluntary groups in Kerry will receive over €50,000 (€52,289) from the government to help them deal with COVID-19.

The funding, announced by Kerry TD Brendan Griffin, is allocated under the COVID-19 emergency fund.

The Kerry Local Community Development Committee, along with Kerry County Council, will administer the funding to groups around the county.

Deputy Griffin says the funding is recognition of the important role played by community and voluntary organisations across the country.