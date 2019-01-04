Kerry community with vacant garda station says it’s not feasible to convert the building into local amenity

A community in Kerry with a vacant garda station says it wasn’t feasible to convert the building into a local amenity.

12 stations in Kerry were closed under the Garda District and Station Rationalisation Programme in 2012 and 2013.

While a number were sold, four of the stations, Ballylongford, Brosna, Camp and Moyvane, were retained by the State and have now been vacant for over six years.





Seamus Roche, assistant secretary and member of the committee of the Moyvane Development Association, says the group previously held talks with the Office of Public Works with a view to acquiring the building.

He says the OPW had offered the building to the local community group.

Mr Roche says the local group have no plans to acquire the building due to the costs involved in refurbishing the vacant garda station.

However, he says if the building continues to deteriorate, it may affect Moyvane’s Tidy Towns efforts.