Indoor soccer is this weekend’s activity in the Kerry Community Games and with a preview of Saturday’s action, here’s Nelius Collins.
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
TENNISNovak Djokovic is through to the final of the Australian Open tennis.The defending champion staged a first set comeback from 4-1 and 40-love...
Kerry Community Games Indoor Soccer This Weekend
Countdown To Kerry Airport Kerry Basketball Cup Finals Continues
Padraig Harnett continues the build-up to this weekend's action in the Kerry Airport Cup Finals in Tralee.
A Problem Shared – January 29th, 2020
A listener’s partner of 12 years has never made a financial contribution to the household. He asked her to upgrade her basis Sky package...
Society and Austim: A Father’s Perspective – January 29th, 2020
Does our society have a pejorative view of autism? The discussion has been sparked by Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone’s description of the Taoiseach...
The Insurance Fraudster Caught Rotten – January 29th, 2020
There’s been much reaction to a video which showed a man, who claimed he had to use a wheelchair after being involved in an...