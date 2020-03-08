Kerry community and cultural projects invited to apply for funding through Airbnb initiative

Those involved in community and cultural projects in Kerry are being invited to apply for funding through an Airbnb initiative.

The Áitiúil programme celebrates community-led projects and will award grants of between €500 and €5,000.

The aim of this funding is to support local communities both economically and culturally while also helping to strengthen communities throughout the country.

There’s no requirement to be an Airbnb host or guest to apply and further detail are available on the Airbnb website.

https://news.airbnb.com/aitiuil-supporting-culture-and-community-in-ireland