Kerry communities urged to be vigilant during red forest fire warning

People in Kerry are being asked to be vigilant as a level red forest fire warning has been issued.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine issued the warning, which means there’ll be an extremely high risk of fires between tomorrow at 12pm until the same time on Monday.

Issuing a red warning is rare, according to the department; it’s warning people to take immediate action to protect resources and property.

The warning applies to all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses, heather and gorse exist.

Meanwhile, a level orange forest fire warning remains in place nationally until 12pm tomorrow (Friday, May 29th).