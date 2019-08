Kerry communities are being urged to take part in Palliative Care Week.

The week aims to raise awareness of how palliative care can make a difference to people with life limiting illnesses, carers and to families.

The All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care is asking communities to get involved by hosting small events and distributing information material.

The event, now in its sixth year, takes place from September 8th to 14th.