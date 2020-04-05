Kerry communities reminded new freephone helpline remains open today

Communities and voluntary groups in Kerry are being reminded that the new freephone helpline remains open today.

The helpline operates seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.

It was established to assist members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical services, and to provide support and advice to people during the current public health emergency.

It can be contacted on 1800 807 009; people can also get in contact with the line by texting SUPPORT followed by their NAME to 50555.

Members of the public are being asked to share these numbers with elderly or vulnerable neighbours.