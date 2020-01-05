Kerry communities concerned about drug use encouraged to seek assistance of Gardaí

Kerry communities concerned about drug use are being encouraged to seek the assistance of local gardaí.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Eileen Foster made the claim, when speaking about the increase in detections for possession and the use of drugs in the county so far this year.

There were 578 people caught with drugs for personal use, while a further 88 detections made were for possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Chief Superintendent Foster says, while the gardai’s primary role is enforcement, local sergeants have spoken to schools and communities in the county.

She says convictions for possession of drugs can have knock-on consequences: