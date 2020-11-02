Kerry commercial venues to receive over €400,000 from Government scheme

Commercial venues in Kerry will receive over €400,000 as part of a €5 million Government scheme.

The Live Performance Support Scheme will assist commercial venues, producers and promoters to plan live performances across the country over the coming months.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, announced today that 58 organisations nationally will benefit from the scheme.

In Kerry, The Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney is set to receive €400,000 for a number of live performances at the INEC.

While O’Connors Pub, also in Killarney, will receive almost €39,000 (€38,760) for live music performances.

Minister Catherine Martin says the scheme will help to de-risk the costs of running productions that might be postponed or cancelled due to public health restrictions.