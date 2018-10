Kerry Comhairle na nÓg held its annual AGM at the Rose Hotel in Fels Point, Tralee today.

More than 125 young people from across the county attended the event.

Kerry Comhairle na nÓg is the child and youth council wing of Kerry County Council.





The event is an opportunity for young people to have their voices heard.

Aidan Ward is a student at St Patrick’s Secondary School, Castleisland.

He outlines some of the issues of concern for Comhairle na nÓg members.