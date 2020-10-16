Kerry College recruiting for full-time employment-focused courses

Kerry College is recruiting for its full-time employment-focused courses for winter and spring.

There are over 30 programmes focused on developing skills and experience for specific roles and sectors at the college’s campus at Monavalley, Tralee.

They include Healthcare Support Assistant, Beauty Therapy, and Construction Groundwork Skills.

There are also courses in Killarney, Abbeydorney, Kenmare, Dingle, and Fenit.

There are no tuition fees for full-time Kerry College courses, and applicants may be eligible for funding supports.

Kerry College Admissions Officer, John Herlihy says they’re operating a reduced capacity to ensure COVID compliance, so course places are limited.

Details are available on the Kerry College website.

People with queries can contact Celine, Meaghan or Gillian on 066-714 96 96.

