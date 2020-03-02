Kerry College Opens Doors to the Public – March 2nd, 2020

By
Admin
-

Acting Director of Further Education and Training of Kerry ETB Stephen Goulding and Admissions Officer at Kerry College John Herlihy chat to Jerry about the open week the college is holding all this week inviting members of the public to come view the courses they offer at their facilities in Tralee and Listowel.

